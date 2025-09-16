Unified logistics interface platform crosses 160 crore transactions under National Logistics Policy

New Delhi, Sep 16 The unified logistics interface platform (ULIP) has enabled more than 160 crore digital transactions by integrating over 30 digital systems through secure APIs, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said on Tuesday.

Officials said the platform has streamlined processes across the supply chain, improving visibility and efficiency for both domestic and international logistics operations.

Alongside ULIP, the Logistics Data Bank has tracked more than 75 million EXIM containers across 101 inland container depots, giving businesses real-time insights and reducing delays.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2022, the National Logistics Policy was designed to cut logistics costs, enhance digital integration, and bring India closer to global benchmarks.

Over the past three years, it has aligned closely with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan to strengthen infrastructure, develop skills, and enable regulatory reforms.

The policy has also pushed India’s global ranking higher, with the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index placing the country at the 38th spot.

Initiatives such as the LEADS index, LEAPS awards, and logistics cost assessments have further supported reforms, while large-scale Multi-Modal Logistics Parks are being developed to enhance multimodal transport with facilities like cold storage, packaging, and customs clearance.

Sustainability and green logistics have also been in focus. Tools such as the Transportation Emissions Measurement Tool (TEMT), developed by IIM Bangalore, are helping companies adopt cleaner practices aligned with global standards.

Meanwhile, logistics-related education and training have expanded rapidly, with over 100 institutes offering courses and more than 65,000 professionals trained since 2023.

Officials said while progress has been strong, challenges remain in addressing infrastructure gaps and harmonising regulations.

The government aims to overcome these hurdles through greater coordination between the Centre, States, and private players, backed by the “whole of government” approach under PM GatiShakti.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor