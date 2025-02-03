Uniform Toll Policy: Road Transport Ministry to Roll Out New Toll Structure for National Highway Users, Says Nitin Gadkari

The road transport ministry is formulating a uniform toll policy to benefit national highway users, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday. He also stated that India's highway infrastructure now matches that of the United States.

"We are working on a uniform toll policy. It will address the problem faced by the commuters," he told PTI in an interview, without elaborating further.

Responding to concerns over high toll charges and sub-par road-user experience on National Highways, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the ministry has decided to introduce a barrier-less Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based toll collection system. Gadkari, the longest-serving road transport and highways minister, siad that this system will be implemented initially on national highways.

Nitin Gadkari stated that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is taking commuter complaints on social media very seriously and has been taking strict action against contractors involved in deficiencies.

At present, while private cars constitute about 60 per cent of the traffic on national highways, the share of toll revenue from these vehicles is barely 20-26 per cent.

Toll charges on highways have steadily increased over the past decade, with more stretches coming under the tolling system, often sparking user discontent. In 2023-24, India's total toll collection reached ₹64,809.86 crore, marking a 35% rise from the previous year. In comparison, the collection stood at ₹27,503 crore in 2019-20.

User fee plazas on National Highways are established according to the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, and the relevant Concession Agreements. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed confidence that the highways ministry will surpass the 37 km per day highway construction record set in the 2020-21 financial year. To date, approximately 7,000 km of highways have been built in the current financial year, with construction typically picking up pace in the February-March period.



