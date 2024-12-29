Uninterrupted healthcare ensured amid winter in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 29 The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir has demonstrated its commitment to providing uninterrupted healthcare services to patients despite harsh winter conditions, an official statement said on Saturday.

The healthcare institutions across the Kashmir division provided seamless services with more than 23,782 patients admitted to the Outpatient Departments (OPDs), while 1,019 admissions were recorded.

In terms of surgeries, 40 major and 313 minor procedures were successfully conducted.

Maternal health services also remained uninterrupted, with 37 normal deliveries and 39 lower-segment Caesarean sections performed.

Critical healthcare services such as dialysis sessions and diagnostic tests continue unaffected.

As many as 14,541 laboratory tests were conducted and imaging services like USG (852), X-ray (1,322), ECG (1,105), and CT scans (53) were conducted efficiently.

As many as 62 patients requiring advanced care were referred to higher health centres.

Meanwhile, Divisional-level officers were deployed to various districts across the Kashmir division to assess the preparedness-cum-arrangements of health facilities to tackle challenges arising from inclement weather.

"Dedicated control rooms at divisional and district level have been constituted for hassle-free healthcare services keeping the inclement weather conditions into consideration," the statement said.

"In peripheral hospitals of Baramulla district, five myocardial infarction cases were reported during the night of December 27 and 28. Despite heavy snowfall, medical teams promptly diagnosed, treated and referred these patients to higher centres for advanced care. The timely and skilful interventions by the healthcare teams underscored their preparedness and dedication."

In Kulgam district, a medical team from D.H. Pora town rescued an eight-month pregnant woman stranded due to snow-blocked roads in Dangerpora Chimmer, Khull.

The team utilised a 4×4 Scorpio ambulance equipped for snow-covered terrain to transport the patient safely to Sub-District Hospital DH Pora. The swift response ensured that she received critical care without delay.

