Union Agriculture Minister’s claim on soyabean seed an attempt to win farmers’ sympathy: MP Congress

Bhopal, July 7 Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Monday launched a scathing attack on Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over "substandard" seeds being supplied to farmers in Madhya Pradesh.

Patwari said that Chouhan's sudden inspection of soybean seed at a farm in Ganjbasoda on Saturday was merely an attempt to win farmers' sympathy.

He alleged that a strong nexus of substandard seeds flourished during Chouhan's regime in Madhya Pradesh.

"Substandard seeds of soybean or any other crop are not new in Madhya Pradesh. A strong nexus supplying substandard seeds was established during Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 18 years in government. Congress kept on highlighting the issue, but he didn't listen. Now, today he is doing drama to win farmers' sympathy," Patwari said.

Patwari said that Chouhan's sudden inspection of soybean seed in his Lok Sabha constituency and questioning his own party's government was also an attempt to keep his politics alive in Madhya Pradesh.

"He (Chouhan) did nothing when substandard seeds were being supplied during his tenure as Chief Minister, and now he is questioning his own party's government. Chouhan is doing all this to destabilise Chief Minister Mohan Yadav," Patwari alleged.

Patwari's comments came during his visit to Vidhisha to attend the party's event, which was also attended by the in-charge for Madhya Pradesh Congress, Harish Choudhary.

Notably, during a visit to his Lok Sabha constituency in Vidisha on Saturday, Chouhan had inspected the field himself and even dug into the soil to check the condition of the sown seeds.

He had noticed that the soybean seed was substandard.

Union Agriculture Minister had expressed anger, saying that action would be taken against the companies and societies involved in supplying fake or sub-standard seeds in Madhya Pradesh.

Union Minister had also said that new laws will soon be brought to check the distribution of inferior quality seeds and pesticides.

--IANS

pd/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor