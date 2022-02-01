Union Budget 2022-23: Government to focus on skill, employability

Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that in the Union Budget 2022-23, the government will focus on skill and employability.

According to Finance Ministry, in the Union Budget 2022-23, the skilling programmes and partnerships with the industry will be reoriented to promote continuous skilling avenues, sustainability, and employability.

The National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) will be aligned with dynamic industry needs, stated the Ministry.

The Finance Minister also announced that the Digital Ecosystem for Skilling and Livelihood - the DESH-Stack e-portal would be launched. Divulging details on the DESH-Stack e-portal, the Ministry stated that this portal aims to empower citizens to skill, reskill or upskill through online training. It will also provide API-based trusted skill credentials, payment and discovery layers to find relevant jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.

According to Sitharaman, Startups will be promoted to facilitate 'Drone Shakti' through varied applications and for Drone-As-A-Service (DrAAS). "In select ITIs, in all states, the required courses for skilling will be started", she said.

Nirmala Sitharaman announced that a Digital University would be established to provide access to students across the country for world-class quality universal education with a personalised learning experience at their doorsteps and it would be made available in different Indian languages and ICT formats.

The University will be built on a networked hub-spoke model, with the hub building cutting edge ICT expertise. The best public universities and institutions in the country will collaborate as a network of hub-spokes, the Ministry informed.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor