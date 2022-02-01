Union Budget 2022! This Budget focusses on youth, women and farmers, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget, said, budget (2022-23) will benefit the youth, women, farmers, and the backward classes.Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget, said that the country is expected to grow at 9.27 per cent. Sitharaman started her Budget speech by remembering all those lives that were lost owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cabinet meeting ahead of the Budget concluded with the Budget being approved. The meet was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among other senior Cabinet colleagues. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, while sharing his views about the upcoming Budget, said: “The Finance Minister will present an inclusive Budget in line with each and every sectors' needs. It will be benefiting everyone...all sectors (including farmers).”