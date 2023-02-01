Union Budget 2023: FM announces PAN card to be used as common business identifier

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 1, 2023 12:34 PM 2023-02-01T12:34:12+5:30 2023-02-01T12:34:16+5:30

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 and said PAN will be used as common identifier ...

Union Budget 2023: FM announces PAN card to be used as common business identifier | Union Budget 2023: FM announces PAN card to be used as common business identifier

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 and said PAN will be used as common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies.

For business establishments required to have Permanent Account Number, the PAN will be used as a common identifier for all Digital Systems of specified government agencies, FM Sitharaman announced.

 

Tags : Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 2023