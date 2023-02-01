Union Budget 2023: FM announces PAN card to be used as common business identifier
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 1, 2023 12:34 PM 2023-02-01T12:34:12+5:30 2023-02-01T12:34:16+5:30
For business establishments required to have Permanent Account Number, the PAN will be used as a common identifier for all Digital Systems of specified government agencies, FM Sitharaman announced.
For business establishments required to have Permanent Account Number, the PAN will be used as a common identifier for all Digital Systems of specified government agencies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/Mbnt7ZgGVS— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023