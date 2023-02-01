Union Budget 2023: Govt to recruit 38,800 teachers next 3 years

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced good news for candidates who are looking to apply for teachers' jobs. In her Budget 2023 speech, she said, the Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for the 740 schools in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). The recruitment plan will be carried out for the next 3 years.. The government will also open 157 new nursing colleges. "The Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for 740 schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students for Eklavya Model Residential Schools, over the next three years," she said.

She said the Centre will set up 157 new nursing colleges along with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014.The Central government will also launch the PMP BTG Development mission to improve the socio-economic condition of the Particularly Tribal Groups."Rs 15,000 crore to be made available to implement the scheme in next 3 years," she added. Finance minister also announced that teachers training will be reenvisioned through innovative pedagogy, curriculum transaction, continuous professional development dipstick survey and iCT implementation. To boost medical education, 157 new nursing colleges will be established and new programmes will be introduced for training in medical equipments. The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2023 in Parliament. The finance minister announced that focusing on learning loss, national digital library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating availability of quality books across geographies, languages genres and levels and device agnostic, accessibility, states will be increased to setup physical libraries for them at Panchayat and what levels, and provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources.