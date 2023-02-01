Union Budget 2023: National Digital Library to be set up: Nirmala Sitharaman

The National Digital library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating availability of quality books across geographies, languages and genres and levels and device agnostic accessibility. States will be encouraged to set up physical libraries for them. Additionally, to build a culture of reading and to make up for the pandemic-time learning loss, the National Book Trust and the Children's Book Trust and other sources will be encouraged to provide non-curricular titles in regional languages and in English to these physical libraries. Collaboration with NGOs will also be part of this initiative.



The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2023 in Parliament. The finance minister announced that focusing on learning loss, national digital library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating availability of quality books across geographies, languages genres and levels and device agnostic, accessibility, states will be increased to setup physical libraries for them at Panchayat and what levels, and provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources.The 2022-23 Economic Survey that was tabled in Parliament on January 31 kept India’s GDP's growth at a baseline value of 11% in nominal terms and 6.5% in real terms for 2023-24. The survey underlined the fact that “agencies worldwide continue to project India has the fastest growing major economy” despite the three shocks of Covid-19, the Russia-Ukraine war, and synchronised policy rate hikes by central banks across the world.

