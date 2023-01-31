Union Budget 2023: Vibrant villages programme to develop in border areas has been introduced

President Droupadi Murmu said while addressing the joint session of Parliament said the aspirational districts programme is now being repeated at the block level, for which, 500 blocks have been identified in the country. The 'vibrant villages' programme to develop villages in border areas has also been introduced.

On one hand, we are developing our pilgrimage centres and historic heritage, while on the other hand, India is becoming a major space power in the world. India has launched first private satellite too.