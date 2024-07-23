Union Budget 2024-25: Farmers' Expectations from the Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25 in Parliament at 11 am today. This will mark her seventh consecutive budget presentation and the second budget of this year following the one presented on February 1, 2024. Let's explore what farmers are anticipating from this budget.

Reducing Production Costs:

Farmers are looking forward to concessions that will lower their agricultural production costs. There is a significant demand to permanently remove the onion export ban and to encourage exports to ensure farmers get the maximum price for their produce. Additionally, discontinuing the GST on inputs required for crop production would financially benefit farmers by allowing them to produce better quality goods at a lower cost. This, in turn, would lead to better income and reduced indebtedness. Instead of other concessions, the focus should be on minimizing production costs.

*“Concessions should be given to farmers for agricultural production. The onion export ban should be removed permanently. How farmers can get maximum price by encouraging exports. GST on inputs for crop production should be discontinued. This will benefit farmers financially by producing better quality goods at lower costs and ensuring better income. Farmers will not be indebted.”*

Management of Agricultural Schemes:

Farmers emphasize the need for promoting grape exports and reducing export duty to benefit them. There is also a call for stringent action against fake agricultural products flooding the market, ensuring farmers receive good quality products necessary for farming. Proper guidance for farmers experimenting with new agricultural practices is essential, and this requires providing local-level scientists and increased involvement from the Department of Agriculture. Additionally, vegetable-producing farmers need to receive fair prices for their produce. Implementing agricultural schemes effectively at the local level requires different, focused efforts.

“Grape export needs to be promoted, and export duty should be reduced for the benefit of farmers. The government needs to address the issue of fake agricultural products in the market. Proper guidance for farmers experimenting with new practices is necessary. Providing scientists at the local level and greater involvement of the Department of Agriculture is required. Additionally, ensuring vegetable-producing farmers receive fair prices for their produce and properly implementing agricultural schemes at the local level requires dedicated efforts.”

As the budget unfolds, it will be crucial to see if these expectations and suggestions from farmers are addressed, ensuring their welfare and boosting the agricultural sector's overall productivity and profitability.