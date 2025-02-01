Union Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Budget Digitally via Tablet, Replacing Traditional ‘Bahi Khata’

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the much-awaited Union Budget 2025 in the Parliament, marking a significant shift in tradition. For the first time, Sitharaman will read out the Budget using a tablet, replacing the traditional ‘bahi khata,’ a physical ledger that has been a symbol of the Budget presentation for decades.

This move towards digital presentation reflects the government's ongoing push towards technology and modernization in governance. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the first full Union Budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term today.

This is her record eighth consecutive Budget, close to 10 Budgets presented by Morarji Desai at different times.There is a huge expectation of tax cuts, particularly for the lower middle class, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked the Goddess of wealth for elevating the poor and middle class. "I pray to Goddess Lakshmi that the poor and the middle class sections in the country are blessed by her," PM Modi told reporters a day before the Union Budget's presentation.

