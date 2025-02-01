Union Budget 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Feeds 'Dahi-Cheeni' To Nirmala Sitharaman Ahead Of Budget Speech

Ahead of the Union Budget 2025 presentation, President Droupadi Murmu shared a heartfelt moment with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, feeding her ‘Dahi-Cheeni’ (yogurt with sugar) in a traditional gesture. This symbolic act, often seen as a way to invoke good luck and success, took place just before Sitharaman was set to address the nation with the budget plans for the coming year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a record eighth consecutive budget, which is expected to contain measures that ease the burden on the middle class struggling with high prices and stagnant wage growth while being fiscally prudent.

As per the Economic Survey tabled on Friday, the Indian economy is expected to grow at 6.3-6.8 percent in 2025-26. While India will need structural reforms and deregulation to reinforce medium-term growth potential, investment activity is expected to pick up. Ahead of the Budget, President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of Parliament where she said the government has worked with strong determination to lift the economy out of the state of "policy paralysis" despite global concerns such as aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic and war-related uncertainties.

