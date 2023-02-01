Union Budget: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces new measures for health care

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament, said it focuses on seven priorities, which she called the “Saptrishis guiding us through Amrit Kaal”. These are: inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector”.On the health front, the Finance said, 157 new nursing colleges to be established in co-location with existing 157 med colleges established since 2015. Mission to eliminate sickle cell anemia by 2047. Facilities in select ICMR labs will be made available for research by public & pvt medical facilities. A new programme to promote research & innovation in pharmaceuticals will be taken up by Centres of Excellence.

The Finance Minsiter called the Budget 2023 the “first Budget of Amrit Kaal and the blueprint for India @100”. She said the Indian economy is on the right track despite challenges. She has said the government will implement a scheme to supply foodgrains from January 1, 2023 to all Antyodaya and priority households for the next one year. . This will be the last full Budget of the second Narendra Modi government ahead of general elections in 2024. The Union Budget 2023 might not offer any major relief to households due to fiscal restraints. It would focus on long-term growth instead. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce increase in budget allocations for health, education and rural projects, helped by a pick up in tax collections. She might tweak tax rules including an alteration to the structure of capital gains tax, which would encourage investments.