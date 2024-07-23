Union Budget: FM pledges to assign ULPIN to all land in rural areas

New Delhi, July 23 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, while presenting the Union Budget in Parliament, announced a slew of land-related reforms and action proposals, including assigning Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) to all land in rural areas.

The 14-digit Unique Land Parcel Identiﬁcation Number is part of the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP) and is accorded to a land parcel based on its longitude and latitude coordinates.

Its allotment depends on detailed surveys and geo-referenced cadastral maps.

According to the Department of Land Resources (DOLR) under the Ministry of Rural Development, ULPIN is a single, authoritative source of truth for information on any parcel of land or property to provide Integrated Land Services to the citizens as well as all stakeholders.

The ULPIN system is based on an international standard which complies with Electronic Commerce Code Management Association (ECCMA) standard and Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) standard. The ULPIN not only serves as a crucial tool for land administration, property management, and real estate transactions but is also designed to streamline the process of identifying and tracking land parcels, thereby enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accuracy in land-related activities.

"Proper land statistics and land accounting through ULPIN will help develop land banks. It will lead towards the Integrated Land Information Management System (ILIMS). This would facilitate real estate transactions, help resolve property taxation issues and improve disaster planning and response efforts," states the DOLR.

"It would be an enabler for deciding entitlement of beneficiaries of schemes that are based on the quantum of land possessed and also reduces boundary disputes. ULPIN would prove an important milestone for furtherance of Geospatial Policy, 2022 of the Government," the department adds.

As of now, ULPIN has been rolled out in 29 states while pilot testing has been done in Puducherry, Telangana, Manipur and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Some states and UTs like Madhya Pradesh, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir are also using ULPIN in Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor