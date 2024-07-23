Union Budget: Health experts hail Centre's move to exempt customs duty on cancer drugs

New Delhi, July 23 Calling it a welcome step, oncologists on Tuesday hailed the Central government’s move to exempt customs duty on three more cancer drugs.

The three drugs are Trastuzumab deruxtecan (for breast cancer), Osimertinib (lung cancer drug for EGFR mutation), and Durvalumab (for lung and biliary tract cancers). Deruxtecan drug can be used in all cancers with Her2 positive gene

Speaking to IANS, Jyotsna Govil, Chairperson of the Indian Cancer Society said that the exemption has “given a relief to the countless cancer patients” in the country.

“The exemption of customs duty on three cancer medicines is a significant step forward. Also, the initiative and public investment in digital infrastructure and innovations will vastly improve access to essential health services for people in Tier II and III and rural areas,” Govil said.

According to Dr Shyam Aggarwal, Chairman, Department of Medical Oncology, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital: "All imported life-saving drugs are costly and customs duty exemption is a welcome step”.

“Cancer drugs are very expensive and life-saving. Patients require long-term treatment. All steps to bring the cost down are more than welcome,” he added.

In her seventh budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday also called for exemptions in custom duties on X-ray tubes and flat panel detectors.

"I also propose changes in the BCD (Basic Customs Duty), X-ray tubes, and flat panel detectors for use in medical X-ray machines under the phased manufacturing programme to synchronise them with domestic capacity addition," said FM Sitharaman.

“Exemption of three life-saving medicines for cancer treatment is a welcome step. Exemption of customs duty on components of X-ray tubes and digital detectors will lead to spurring of indigenous manufacturing of digital X-ray machines in India,” Dr Harsh Mahajan, Founder & Chairman, Chairman FICCI Health Services and Mahajan Imaging & Labs.

“Allocation of funds for innovation and skilling will also help those who are working in the healthcare sector,” he added.

