Union Budget is progressive towards healthcare, attention paid to futuristic allocations: Dr Dangs CEO

Chief executive officer (CEO) of Dr Dangs lab Dr Arjun Dang stated that Union Budget 2023-24 is progressive and paid attention to the futuristic allocation required in the sector.

While praising the government's budget allocation for healthcare, Dr Arjun Dang said, "The attention to the healthcare sector and the futuristic allocations in the budget are certainly worth appreciation. The healthcare sector has been allocated Rs 89,155 crore which is an increase compared to last year (Rs 86,200 crore)."

"This included a much-needed push to the pharmaceutical sector. Healthcare infrastructure has been given a boost through the proposal for 157 nursing colleges along with the existing medical colleges," he said.

Dr Dang further stated, "The Union Budget has been a progressive budget that upholds our commitment to public welfare and advancement as a nation. As a spearhead on our path to development, it has laid down the priorities for the 'Amrit Kaal' and guided us for the future."

"With a projected GDP of over 301 lakh crore for this year, the budget seems to be set to propel us onto a growth path despite the recent testing times," he added.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Finance minister presented the Union Budget 2023-24, which was the last full Budget of the Narendra Modi government ahead of the general elections next year.It was the fifth budget presented by Sitharaman.

The Budget Session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with the President's address, which was followed by the tabling of the Economic Survey for 2022-23.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for 2023-24 commenced on October 10, last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor