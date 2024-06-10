Union Cabinet Approves Govt Assistance for Constructing 3 Crore Rural, Urban Houses Under PM Awas Yojana

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved government assistance on Monday for the construction of three crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). This marks the first meeting of the Union Cabinet of the Modi 3.0 government, held at the Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

It has been decided in the Union Cabinet meeting today to provide assistance to 3 crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses, to meet the housing requirements arising out of the increase in the number of eligible families.



Govt of India is… https://t.co/LDJ0ngjWpq — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2024

The decision was made to provide assistance to three crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses, in response to the growing housing needs among eligible families, officials said.

The PMAY has been implemented by the Government of India since 2015-16 to provide assistance to eligible rural and urban households for the construction of houses with basic amenities. Over the past decade, a total of 4.21 crore houses have been completed for eligible poor families under various housing schemes.

All houses constructed under the PMAY are equipped with basic amenities such as household toilets, LPG connections, electricity, and functional household tap connections, achieved through coordination with other central and state government schemes.

The meeting was attended by ministers from all allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).