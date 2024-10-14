Union Government Upgrades Security for Cabinet Minister Chirag Paswan with Z-Category Protection

The Union government has increased the security measures for Cabinet Minister Chirag Paswan, granting him Z-category protection, according to official sources on Monday. The 41-year-old minister, who oversees the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, is also the president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Till now, he was being guarded by a small team of the central paramilitary force SSB. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed the CRPF's VIP security wing to provide Z-category protection to Paswan. The newly assigned security team will oversee the minister's movements throughout the country, according to sources.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is responsible for guarding various VIPs, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as well as other central ministers and dignitaries. The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z+ and is followed by Z, Y+, Y and X.

