Union Health Minister makes statement on covid vaccination of children in age group of 5-15 years

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya on Saturday commented on giving corona vaccine to children between the ages of five and 15. He said the government would start vaccinating children for this age group on the recommendation of a group of experts. However, no recommendation has yet been made by a group of experts. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya gave this information in Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya had come to Gandhinagar to participate in a program organized by the BJP on the general budget. Speaking to the media on the occasion, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya said, "At what age, when to start vaccination, is decided on the basis of recommendations of a group of experts. As soon as we get the recommendation for this group of experts, we will implement it immediately. '