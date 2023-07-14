Union Health Minister Mandaviya urges States to increase spending on healthcare

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 14 : Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday stressed the need for states to increase spending on healthcare and said that the government of India will support states in this endeavour.

He also said that in a bid to achieve the goal of creating better health outcomes for the citizens of the country, it is important for every policy to evolve, and learnings need to be taken into consideration to improve them.

He was speaking while chairing the first day of the two-day Swasthya Chintan Shivir, being held in Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

He highlighted the progress made in the last year since the previous Swasthya Chintan Shivir was held and said that it should be made a regular practice to ensure health outcomes are consistently improved.

On day one of this two-day event, sessions were held on various verticals under Ayushman Bharat, including Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), Health and Wellness Centres, and Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission(PM-ABHIM). The last session of the day focused on the role of the Public Health Management Cadre.

The national conclave proved to be a platform for sharing best practices, as well as learning across states in healthcare in India today. The deliberations focused on the implementation of PM-JAY, and the ABDM, and the gaps that need to be filled, with respect to diverse local conditions across states, and provisions for digital health literacy in the country.

The national conclave presented an outlook on the health infrastructure to be created in India in the coming years under PM-ABHIM, and the role of the public and private sectors in this regard was discussed.

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Sudhansh Pant, Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research, senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and States, as well as leaders from industry bodies, were present during the event.

