Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Jaipur on July 17

Jaipur, July 10 Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah will visit Jaipur on July 17 to inaugurate the Cooperative Conference being organised in the state capital, said party officials.

This will be the government programme where Shah will mark as presence as Union Minister for Cooperation, party workers told IANS.

The conference is being held in line with the United Nations General Assembly's declaration of 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives.

In this context, the Central government has assigned 54 cooperative-related tasks to the states, under which Rajasthan is hosting the event.

Amit Shah will participate in the conference in his capacity as Union Minister for Cooperation. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had met Shah in Delhi on May 29 and formally invited him to the event.

During the meeting, Sharma also briefed Shah on various state-level cooperative initiatives, including the computerisation of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), the "Mhaaro Khato Mhaaro Bank" initiative, the Gopal Credit Card Scheme, and the Cooperative Se Samriddhi Abhiyan.

While Shah’s detailed itinerary is yet to be released, sources suggest he may also hold internal discussions with the BJP state leadership during his visit.

Key organisational matters could be reviewed, especially in light of the pending announcement of the new BJP state executive committee. It has been over four months since Madan Rathore was appointed as the BJP state president.

Although Rathore has submitted the proposed list of executive members to the party’s central leadership, final approval is still awaited.

Shah’s visit has hence increased momentum in the government and organisation, as discussions on government performance and political strategies ahead of the upcoming civic and local body elections.

