Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju says Rahul has become huge embarrassment for country over China war threat remarks

Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting the Indian Army but also damaging the country's image, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday, hitting out at the Congress leader for his remarks on China and the Army.

The former Congress chief alleged on Friday that China is preparing for a war while the Indian government is asleep and trying to ignore the threat. He also alleged that China has taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers and is "beating up our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said, Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting Indian Army but damaging nation's image. He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment (for) the country.