Union Min Ashwini Choubey breaks down in tears while remembering BJP leader's demise

Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey on Monday broke down in tears while remembering Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha National Working Committee member Parshuram Chaturvedi, who died on Monday in Buxar.

"I just recieved news that my younger brother Parshuram Chaturvedi, who accompanied me in the hunger strike in support of farmers-related issues for the last three days in biting cold, died of a heart attack," the Union Minister said sobbing heavily in a press conference.

Earlier, during the press briefing, the Buxar MP alleged that there were attempts to attack him twice in the last 24 hours in Buxar.

"During my programme in Buxar, against the atrocities on farmers, some miscreants, just 5-6 feet away from me came with swinging their sticks in the air in an attempt to attack me, but my bodyguards and the police personnel nabbed three persons and saved me. If they wouldn't caught them I don't know what would have happened then," he said.

"Not only this one person ran away with a country-made pistol wading through the police personnel, who were present in the line of duty. The police remained mute spectators," he added.

He said that regarding this he wrote to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, the Deputy Superintendent of Police and all the office bearers and informed them about the incident.

"More importantly, when those policemen and the activists present there took those nabbed goons to the police station, surprisingly, to give protection to them, the police DSP there told our workers and PA that no problem, the minister is doing his work and the goons are doing their job. It is unfortunate to hear something like this from Bihar DSP," he said.

He added that the three persons nabbed for attacking him were later released after being pressurised by some influential persons.

"I want to ask Nitish Kumar, why the miscreants who were brought to the police station have not been arrested yet," he said, adding that he wants to ask under whose pressure the miscreants were released.

"There were attempts of attack on me twice in the last 24 hours in Buxar", the Union Minister added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor