Union Min Bhagwant Khuba trailing against Karnataka’s youngest candidate

Bengaluru, June 4 Union Minister of State for Fertilisers and Chemicals Bhagawanth Khuba is trailing behind the Congress candidate Sagar Khandre by 65,509 votes from Bidar Lok Sabha constituency.

Twenty-Six-year old Sagar is the youngest candidate in the fray in Karnataka. He is the son of Minister for Forest Eshwar Khandre.

Khuba faced stiff internal opposition before the announcement of the ticket by the BJP.

