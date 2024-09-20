Union Min refutes Mamata’s allegation blaming BJP for flood situation in Bengal

Kolkata, Sep 20 Jal Shakti Union Minister C.R. Patil on Friday refuted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegation accusing Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) of being responsible for the current flood situation in the state.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, Patil has especially refuted the Chief Minister’s allegations that DVC had been releasing water from two of its dams namely Maithon and Panchet without giving prior intimation to the state government.

“I am informed that Maithon and Panchet reservoirs are being operated by a Committee, namely Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC), which is chaired by the Central Water Commission and includes representation of Chief Engineers of Government of West Bengal, Government of Jharkhand & DVC. Further, the operations and regulation is done generally through consensus by this Committee in line with the laid down norms and guide curves,” Patil’s letter reads.

The Union Minister has also pointed out that DVC has a transparent information dissemination system in place, where information on releases is shared with all stakeholders in real-time, to ensure availability of maximum time.

“Further, highest priority is being given to proper surveillance, inspection operation and maintenance of dams including management and control of floods,” the letter added.

According to Patil, as far as the Chief Minister’s concern on de-siltation of the two Maithon and Panchet, preliminary studies have indicated that this may not be techno-economically viable.

“However, DVC is in the process of taking up comprehensive sediment management in the region, to manage inflow of silt in these reservoirs,” Patil’s letter added.

--IANS

src/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor