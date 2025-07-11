Union Minister Annpurna Devi to discuss use of tech in women's schemes at Gujarat conclave tomorrow

New Delhi, July 11 Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi will lead discussions on enhancing technology-enabled and integrated service delivery at the grassroots level at a zonal meeting in Gujarat’s Kevadia.

The Zonal Meeting is envisaged as a platform for constructive Centre-State dialogue and convergence, with a focused agenda on strengthening the implementation of the Ministry’s flagship schemes, an official said on Friday.

The schemes whose implementation may come up for discussion include Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.

An official statement said that deliberations at the meeting will cover aspects of service delivery, integration of digital tools such as the Poshan Tracker, use of emerging technologies like Face Recognition Systems (FRS), and strategies for enhancing technology-enabled and integrated service delivery at the grassroots level.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur and Gujarat Minister for Women and Child Development Bhanuben Babariya will also take part in the discussions.

The participating States and Union Territories include Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Ministers and senior officials from the Departments of Women and Child Development of these States/UTs will be attending. The meeting will also feature the presentation of best practices, innovative models, and successful interventions, encouraging cross-learning and replication across the region.

As part of the programme, the Ministry will undertake a plantation drive under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative.

Delegates will also visit the Children’s Nutrition Park, the Statue of Unity, and participate in the Narmada Aarti and the Light and Sound Show, reflecting the Ministry’s commitment to a culturally rooted and integrated approach to development.

The Women and Child Development Ministry’s zonal meeting was held a day after the Minister of Education held a two-day Vice Chancellors Conference of Central Universities at Kevadia.

Earlier, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday reiterated the role of central universities in catalysing the research and innovation landscape, capacity building of faculties and improving institutional governance.

--IANS

