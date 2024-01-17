Union Minister Blasts Kerala over Singer Chithra's Cyber Bullying: 'Will Not Allow a Taliban State Here'

On Sunday, the acclaimed playback singer Chitra released a video message, urging people to recite hymns dedicated to Lord Ram on January 22nd. However, she faced substantial cyber threats in response to her comments on the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In reaction to this situation, Union Minister V Muraleedharan expressed his views on the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony, emphasizing that Kerala should not become a state akin to the Taliban, where freedom of expression is restricted. He noted that singer Chithra was being subjected to bullying and harassment on social media for encouraging people to recite Lord Ram hymns and light lamps.

According to ANI, Union Minister V Muraleedharan stated, "The renowned musician and singer KS Chithra are facing bullying and harassment on social media platforms. She simply suggested chanting Ram's name and lighting 'diya.' Is it a crime to light a diya in Kerala? Is it a crime to chant Ram's name in Kerala?"

#WATCH | Kerala: Union Minister V Muraleedharan says, "Renowned musician, singer KS Chithra is being bullied, harassed on social media platforms. She said that we should chant Ram's name and light 'diya'. Is it a crime to light the diya in Kerala? Is it a crime to chant Ram's… pic.twitter.com/6nDAmKn9ta — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

"Why is the police silent on such bullying? I understand that the individuals behind this are the same ones who attempted to disrupt Sabarimala and defy its traditions. Both the opposition and ruling parties in Kerala seem to be encouraging such elements. We will not permit Kerala to transform into a 'Taliban' state where freedom of expression is stifled," he asserted.