Union Minister Chirag Paswan and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Enjoy a Fun Moment at the 18th Lok Sabha Session

The third day of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha session saw an notable encounter at the Parliament House. Union Minister Chirag Paswan was seen engaging in a lively discussion with BJP MP and celebrated actress Kangana Ranaut, capturing the attention of many. Back in 2011, the two had starred in a movie, Miley Naa Miley Hum. After his film failed to do well at the box office, Paswan ventured into politics. Many films and several elections later, the two are colleagues again, not on a film set but in the Parliament. While Chirag Paswan has stepped out of his father's shadow and carved his own identity in politics, Kangana Ranaut has taken a leap from acting to politics.

New Delhi: Union Minsiter Chirag Paswan was seen with BJP MP Kangana Ranaut during the third day of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha at Parliament House pic.twitter.com/oZLV1RNlV6 — IANS (@ians_india) June 26, 2024

Paswan now leads the LJP (Ram Vilas), a key ally of the BJP that pulled off a stunner in this election by winning all five seats it contested. He is now a cabinet minister in charge of the food processing industries portfolio, earlier handled by his father. A two-time MP from Jamui in Bihar, he now represents the state's Hajipur seat. Ranaut, on the other hand, is a first-time MP and has been elected from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. The actor-politician defeated state minister and heavyweight candidate Vikramaditya Singh by a margin of nearly 75,000 votes in this election