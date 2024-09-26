Union Minister Chirag Paswan Reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s Farm Laws Comment: “Not Upset, She’s New to Politics”

Reacting to Mandi Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut's statement on farm laws, Union Minister Chirag Paswan called the latter "new to politics" and stressed that when someone joins a political party, it becomes their responsibility to priorities the party's position over personal views.

"I am not upset with Kangana, but she isn't just an artist now but also a member of a political party. I accept the fact that you might have your own personal opinion, but when you are part of a political party, it becomes your responsibility to put forward the topics of that party...she is new to politics, and she is taking time to understand things, but she is intelligent, and she will understand these things soon," Chirag Paswan told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier, Mandi Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut had suggested that the three farm laws that were repealed following prolonged farmer protests should be brought back. On Wednesday, the actor-turned-politician issued a public apology and expressed "regret" over her statement. The actor-turned-politician was quoted as saying, "I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back. Farmers themselves should demand it." After the BJP stated that her comments were "not authorized," Kangana retracted her remarks and issued an apology. She added that moving forward, she will ensure her views align with the party's stance rather than representing her personal opinions.

"When farmer's laws were proposed, a lot of people came out in support of them, but with a lot of sensitivity, our Prime Minister retracted those laws, so it is the responsibility of all the workers of his party to respect his words. I will also have to keep one thing in mind that now I am not an artist but a BJP worker. My opinions will not just be mine but will represent the party's stand. So if I have hurt anyone's sentiments with my thoughts, I regret it and take my words back," Kangana said in a self-made video, posted on X. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, in a statement on Tuesday, said the remarks are a "personal statement" of Ranaut and doesn't depict the BJP's view on farm bills.

"Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to make such a statement on behalf of the BJP, and it doesn't depict the BJP's view on the farm bills. We disapprove of this statement," he added. Last month, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) distanced itself from Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut's statement about the farmers' agitation and also asked the actor-turned-politician to refrain from giving such statements in the future.