Union Minister Giriraj Singh Attacked In Begusarai During 'Janta Darbar'; Shocking Visuals Surface

A young man attacked Giriraj Singh, the Member of Parliament and Union Minister, in Begusarai. The incident occurred while Singh was listening to people’s grievances during a public hearing in the Ballia block. Security personnel have arrested the assailant, identified as Mohammad Saifi.

According to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, Union Minister Giriraj Singh was meeting with people and addressing their issues in the Ballia subdivision. During this time, Mohammad Saifi arrived, seized the microphone, and began making inflammatory statements. When BJP workers and the public protested, Saifi struck Singh. Fortunately, the security personnel present intervened and protected Singh.

Giriraj Singh has accused, "Growing a beard does not make one a 'mullah', and I am not intimidated by the threats from this Muslim youth." He continued, "The support of Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar and Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh has emboldened extremist Muslims, leading them to attack even a Member of Parliament." Singh also criticised the Waqf Board, alleging that it is issuing notices claiming Hindu land in both Fatuha and Begusarai. He claimed that the Waqf Board's activities have shifted from land acquisition to a broader campaign.

Singh emphasised, "The statement by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh that 'if you divide, you will be cut' is absolutely true. Hindus must unite to protect their security and Sanatan Dharma. Otherwise, leaders like Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and Rahul Gandhi will turn India into an Islamic country."