Union Minister Hardeep Puri, J&K L-G inaugurate Yatri Niwas in Baltal base camp

Srinagar, July 4 Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Puri and Jammu and Kashmir L-G, Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated the Yatri Niwas and disaster management complexes at Baltal Yatra base camp.

L-G Manoj Sinha said on X: “Inaugurated Yatri Niwas Complex at Baltal, Ganderbal for pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. The facility will accommodate 800 pilgrims and also consist of a registration and security block. Safe and adequate accommodation to all the devotees is our top priority."

While Union Minister joined the event virtually, L-G Manoj Sinha presided over the physical inauguration.

ONGC Chairman, Arun Kumar Singh and EIL CMD Vartika Shukla were also present at the ceremony.

The newly operational Baltal complex, spanning 6,315 square meters, features a Yatri Niwas, VIP Guest House, security blocks, and state-of-the-art disaster management facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said: “Through its CSR initiatives, ONGC has contributed to nation-building by supporting critical social infrastructure, particularly in regions that are geographically and administratively challenging, and places of cultural significance”.

In his address, L-G Manoj Sinha said: “Thanks to ONGC, the facilities in the Amarnath Yatra have been significantly enhanced."

Speaking after the inauguration, ONGC Chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh said: “ONGC’s commitment to social development runs as deep as its pursuit of national energy security. We are humbled by the opportunity to contribute to this infrastructural development of national significance."

The Energy major is also developing Disaster Management and Yatri Niwas complexes in Nunwan (Pahalgam), Bijbehara and Sidhra along the Amarnath Yatra Route.

This infrastructure project has been undertaken as part of ONGC’s CSR initiative.

The Yatri Niwas at the four locations will ensure the safety and comfort of devotees undertaking the Amarnath Yatra.

Over five lakh people undertake this Yatra every year. The permanent complexes will also serve as assets to the local population.

Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board will maintain and operate these assets. Construction in Jammu and Kashmir is fraught with challenges.

Extreme winter conditions, particularly from October to March, restrict the fair-weather window. This was further compounded by the security-related disruptions, which led to administrative restrictions and an exodus of non-local labourers.

However, with focused efforts and the utilisation of the extensive experience of working within a limited fair-weather window, the timely completion of the Baltal complex showcases ONGC’s ability to deliver under demanding conditions.

The work is in progress at Nunwan (8,500 sqm) and Bijbehara (7,640 sqm) facilities, with completion targeted by September 2025.

These locations will feature dormitories, sewage treatment plants, and other essential utilities.

The Sidhra site (8,500 sqm), designed as a sustainable G+5 structure equipped with solar panels, is expected to be operational by September 2026.

Collectively, these projects, covering over 30,955 square meters, will provide safer and more comfortable facilities for the people”, ONGC statement said.

