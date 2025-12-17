Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy reiterates need to teach Bhagavad Gita

New Delhi, Dec 17 The Bhagavad Gita should be taught to children from the school level itself, as this would be a very positive educational reform, reiterated Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy.

He was speaking at the valedictory session of a seminar on the contributions and achievements of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, organised in New Delhi by the Kuvempu Vishwa Manava Kshemaabhivrudhi Trust of Mysuru and the Delhi Karnataka Sangha on Wednesday.

The minister emphasised that his statement advocating the teaching of the Bhagavad Gita was not made with any political motive nor to create religious conflict, but purely from the perspective of building a better society.

“There is no need to newly explain the lofty and noble values of the Bhagavad Gita. However, at a time when moral values in society are deteriorating, the relevance of the Gita has increased even more. Krishna’s teachings are a guiding light for humanity. That is why I have said it should be taught to children. I have even written a letter to the Union Education Minister requesting that the Bhagavad Gita be included in the curriculum. It is not right that some people are politicising this issue,” he said.

“We have everything today—we are progressing technologically and economically. But when it comes to values, we are sinking to the depths. Everyone must introspect on why this is happening.

Today, no one seems to be able to sleep peacefully. Such integrity is lacking. Parents must decide what they want to pass on to the next generation,” the minister observed.

He further appealed that human values and a motherly heart are essential for everyone, and urged people to incorporate these values into their lives.

Kumaraswamy stated that Kuvempu was not only a national poet but a universal poet, a poet of the ages who wrote literature for the welfare of humanity. Such a great personality deserves the Bharat Ratna, he asserted.

“I have read Kuvempu’s works. In particular, along with his two novels, I have carefully read his autobiography ‘Nenapina Doniyalli’ (In the Boat of Memories). The book is so unique that it feels as though Kuvempu wrote it straight from his heart,” he remarked.

Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji, Peethadhipathi of Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana; Muktidananda Ji Maharaj, President of Ramakrishna Ashrama, Mysuru; Nanjavadhuta Mahaswamiji of Sphatikapuri Mahasamsthana; Basavamurthy Madara Chennayya Mahaswamiji of Madara Chennayya Gurupeetha; Shivanubhava Charamoorthi Shivarudra Mahaswamiji of Belimatha; and Nishchalanandanatha Mahaswamiji of Vishwa Okkaliga Mahasamsthana were present.

Also present were T.B. Jayachandra, Special Representative of the State in Delhi; C.N. Manjunath, BJP Member of Parliament; C. M. Nagaraj, President of the Delhi Karnataka Sangha; H.K. Ramu, President of the Kuvempu Vishwa Manava Kshemaabhivrudhi Trust, and others.

