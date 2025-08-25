Union Minister holds discussions with Odisha CM over strengthening cooperative sector

Bhubaneswar, Aug 25 Union Minister of State for Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Monday. The meeting was focused on strengthening the cooperative sector in the state.

During the discussions, the Chief Minister highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the state government to promote cooperative growth and apprised the Union Minister about the achievements made in the sector.

Majhi sought central assistance on several key issues, including extending the repayment period of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) loans from 5 years to 10 years, reviving sugar mills at Baramba and Balangir, setting up a satellite centre of the National Tripura Cooperative University at Gopalpur, establishing cold storage and warehouses in every district and subdivision, strengthening Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and providing financial support to all newly formed Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS).

As per reports, it was also decided during the meeting that PACS will not be limited to credit-related activities but will also be engaged in multi-dimensional business operations.

During the meeting, special emphasis was reportedly laid on key national goals such as the formation of two lakh new Multi-Purpose PACS (M-PACS), realising the spirit of "Sahkar Se Samriddhi", and enabling the participation of PACS in the world's largest grain storage scheme.

Union Minister Mohol appreciated the steps taken by the Odisha government in advancing the cooperative sector and said the Centre has already launched extensive measures for cooperative development across various states, with some selected as pilot projects.

He assured that the Government of India would extend all necessary support to Odisha to boost cooperative growth.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Cooperation Secretary Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, Principal Secretary of the Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department Suresh Kumar Vashisth, Joint Secretaries to the Government of India Shri Raman Kumar and Anand Jha, OMFED Managing Director Bijay Amrut Kulange, along with other senior officials.

Mohol, who also holds the portfolio of Minister of State for Civil Aviation, was in Odisha to attend the Eastern Region Civil Aviation Ministers’ Conference in Bhubaneswar held on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor