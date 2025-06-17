Union Minister Jitendra Singh reviews progress of science and technology institutes in Northeast

Wokha (Nagaland), June 17, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh chaired a high-level review meeting of all science and technology institutes operating in the Northeast, along with key departments of the Nagaland government in Wokha district on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Dr Singh emphasised the recent breakthroughs achieved in the region due to an enabling ecosystem fostered by the Government’s strong inclination towards science, technology and innovation. He reiterated the importance of not limiting scientific advancement to central areas but expanding it actively into peripheral and remote regions, particularly the Northeastern states, which hold immense untapped potential.

He highlighted the rich biodiversity of the region and identified agriculture and allied sectors, along with tourism and film production, as key focus areas for sustainable growth.

Praising Wokha District, the Union Minister noted its success under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme with banana cultivation, which has brought national recognition to the area. “This model can be scaled to a larger commercial level, boosting the local economy while showcasing the region’s unique strengths,” he said

Dr Singh further stated that a 15-day nationwide saturation campaign for flagship government schemes is being launched, aimed at achieving maximum reach and inclusion. Reflecting on the transformative changes of the last decade, he pointed out that youth from Nagaland and Manipur are now actively recruited into the aviation and hospitality industries, which was unthinkable earlier.

“In fact, the recent tragic air crash in Ahmedabad included two young girls from Manipur — a solemn reminder of how far the region has come,” he said with emotion.

Dr Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s consistent prioritisation of the Northeast, sharing that the PM has visited the region at least 70 times since 2014. “His goal was to break both mental and physical barriers that distanced the region from the mainstream,” the minister remarked.

He urged youth and women to take leadership roles. “In the Northeast, women have always led — from managing fish markets to running households. Now is the time to form self-help groups, generate livelihood, and build confidence,” he said. He recalled that women scientists led missions like Chandrayaan, Aditya-L1, and others -- adding that in the Northeast, the culture of women leadership is already embedded.

Concluding the meeting, Dr Singh said that India’s economic rise to the top three economies globally will be fuelled by unexplored and underexplored regions like the Northeast, aligning with the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The meeting was attended by Nagaland MLA Dr Chumben Murry, Advisor to the Chief Minister, and senior officials from premier scientific institutions under the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, and Survey of India, among others.

