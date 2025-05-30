Union Minister JP Nadda on two-day Jaipur visit from May 31

Jaipur, May 30 Union Health and Family Welfare Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda will arrive here on a two-day visit starting Saturday (May 31).

The BJP chief is scheduled to land at Jaipur Airport at around 12.15 p.m. Soon after his arrival, J.P. Nadda will participate in a state government event commemorating the 300th birth anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar at the Rajasthan International Centre from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Later in the evening, at around 6.20 p.m., he will chair a review meeting of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at the Chief Minister's residence.

A grand event to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar will be organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday at the Central Lawn of Entertainment Paradise in Jaipur. J.P. Nadda will be the 'chief guest' at this programme.

Before addressing the gathering, J.P. Nadda will lead the Tiranga Yatra from Jawahar Circle to Entertainment Paradise. The event will see participation from Mandal presidents of the Jaipur division, BJP state and district-level office bearers, elected public representatives, and numerous Mahila Morcha members.

Rajasthan unit BJP president Madan Rathore said that the party would be organising various events across the country to honour the legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar -- recognised as a devout, visionary administrator and social reformer.

He also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a mega convention in Bhopal as part of these celebrations.

On Friday, senior BJP leaders, including former state president Arun Chaturvedi, senior leader Rajendra Rathore, and other state officials visited the Jaipur venue to oversee preparations and provided necessary directions to the organising team.

Notable attendees during the inspection included former MP Ramcharan Bohra, State Vice President Mukesh Dadhich, General Secretary Shravan Singh Bagdi, Minister Vasudev Chawla, along with leaders Pinkesh Porwal, Bhupendra Saini, Ajit Mandan, among others.

