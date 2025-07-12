Union Minister Jual Oram announces retirement from electoral politics

Sambalpur (Odisha), July 12 In a major development for Odisha politics, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs and senior BJP leader Jual Oram on Saturday announced his retirement from electoral politics. Oram said he is paving the way for generational change within the party.

Addressing a gathering of party workers and supporters at a public function in Sambalpur, Oram said he would no longer contest elections and would instead focus on mentoring the next generation of leaders.

"I have decided not to contest any future elections. It is time to give the youth a chance to take up leadership roles and represent the people. I will continue to serve the party in whatever capacity is required and extend full support to our emerging leaders,” Oram said.

The announcement was made in the presence of several senior BJP functionaries, which came at a time when the party is firmly established in the state after defeating the BJD.

A five-time Member of Parliament from Sundargarh and a prominent tribal face of the BJP, Oram has been a key architect of the party’s rise in Odisha.

He has held the Tribal Affairs portfolio in both the Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi-led Union governments, and has been credited with strengthening the party’s organisational structure across tribal belts in eastern India.

Oram also served as the Odisha state BJP President for over four years and was the Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Legislative Assembly. His long political career, marked by consistent electoral success and strong grassroots connect, has made him one of the most influential tribal leaders in the state.

While stepping away from electoral contests, Oram reiterated his commitment to the BJP and said he would continue working for the party’s growth in Odisha.

He said politics is not just about contesting elections. There are many other ways to contribute. He said he will always be available to guide and support the party.

His announcement is likely to mark a new chapter in the Odisha BJP’s leadership dynamics.

