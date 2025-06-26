Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off Gwalior-Bengaluru express

Gwalior, June 26 Gwalior turned a fresh page in its railway history on Thursday as Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North-Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia unveiled the long-anticipated Gwalior-Bengaluru Express—marking a major leap in connecting Madhya Pradesh's heartland with Bengaluru -- the technology capital of India.

The Union Minister highlighted that the newly introduced train will cater to nearly 40 lakh residents, offering them direct access to enhanced rail connectivity.

He added that the service will halt at key junctions, including Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Bina, and Bhopal -- ensuring widespread regional benefit and improved mobility across central Madhya Pradesh.

The launch ceremony at Gwalior Railway Station was held in hybrid format, with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw joining virtually.

Union Minister Scindia, also the Member of Parliament from Guna, travelled aboard the inaugural service to Ashoknagar, making scheduled halts at Shivpuri and Guna.

During the journey, he engaged with passengers and residents, calling the train “a bridge of opportunity for over 40 lakh people” across Madhya Pradesh.

The daily express service is set to commence from “Bengaluru on June 29”, and from “Gwalior on July 4”, with scheduled departure from Gwalior at 3:00 PM and arrival at “SMVT (Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal) Bengaluru at 7:35 AM” on the third day.

Key stoppages include Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Bina, and Bhopal.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Scindia noted that Gwalior’s new airport terminal is nearing completion, while extensive re-development is underway at the city’s railway station.

He also referenced major infrastructure projects, including the Rs 900 crore “Western Expressway” and the on-going extension of the “Gwalior–Sheopur broad gauge line” towards Kota.

In his address, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised the transformative scale of investment since 2014.

“Railway allocation to Madhya Pradesh has increased from Rs 600 crore to Rs 14,747 crore,” he said, adding that 2,651 km of new rail lines and modernisation of 80 stations — including Gwalior — are in progress.

He also announced a prospective “Gwalior–Agra passenger service”.

During his address, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav affirmed Gwalior’s trajectory of development, highlighting its growing prominence in national progress.

He announced that the Rs 8,500 crore Mumbai rail corridor would redefine infrastructure in the Chambal-Malwa region.

CM Yadav projected Gwalior as an emerging hub for semiconductors, electronics, and petrochemicals.

He also emphasised that the city is poised to lead in sectors such as industry, education, agriculture, and employment.

