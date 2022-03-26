Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia touches feet of woman sweeper to take her blessings

During a felicitation event, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia touched the feet of a woman sweeper to take her blessings here on Saturday.

Not only this, he hugged the woman showing his gratitude towards them. The Minister got down from the stage, took the hand of another woman sweeper and brought her up on the stage with him.

He asked her to start the event by lighting the lamp and made her sit next to him on the stage.

During the event, Union Minister distributed health cards and safety gear including gloves, shoes, caps and jackets to the woman sweepers.

The Minister said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, walking on the footprints of our father of India, Mahatma Gandhi, It is our duty to encourage and motivate these sweepers. They are 'Safai Devta'."

"Today, we have provided them with health cards; it will ensure free medical check-ups for them at least once every year. We have also distributed gloves, jackets, shoes, caps and water bottles to equip them with all necessary requirements; it will help to ease their work. Our aim is to bring India on top in the list of cleanliness," said the Union Minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

