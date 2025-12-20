Union Minister Khattar gives green signal to 7-km Bhopal Metro Orange line

Bhopal, Dec 20 Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Saturday, inaugurated the seven kilometre orange line of the Bhopal Metro, government officials said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already inaugurated the Indore Metro railway project.

Saturday marked this historic milestone with the formal inauguration of the Bhopal Metro, also known as Bhoj Metro.

The ceremony took place at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre (Minto Hall), attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Commercial operations for the people begin on Sunday, transforming Bhopal into Madhya Pradesh's second metro city after Indore.

The priority corridor on the Orange Line, spanning nearly 6.22 km (elevated), connects key areas and includes eight stations: Subhash Nagar, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Board Office Chauraha (Maharana Pratap Nagar), Maharana Pratap Nagar, Rani Kamalapati (Habibganj) Station, Divisional Railway Manager's Office, Alkapuri, and AIIMS.

This section links major commercial hubs, the primary railway station, and the premier hospital, aiming to ease traffic congestion and initially serve thousands of daily commuters.

"The full Phase-1 project encompasses two corridors totaling around 28-31 km: the Orange Line (AIIMS to Karond, 16 km) and Blue Line (14 km), with an estimated cost of more than Rs 10,000 crore. The priority section alone cost Rs 2,225 crore," a press statement said.

Designed with passenger convenience, safety, and sustainability in mind, the Metro features high-speed lifts and escalators, wheelchair access, Braille signage for the differently-abled, AI-based CCTV surveillance, platform screen doors, and advanced signaling systems.

Environmentally friendly elements include regenerative braking and solar power integration.

Inside the air-conditioned metro coaches, riders will enjoy mobile charging points and modern passenger information systems for a comfortable, world-class experience.

From Sunday, Metro trains will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with 17 daily trips and fares starting at Rs 20 (for one to two stations), Rs 30 (three to five stations), and Rs 40 (six to eight stations) -- with no introductory free rides or discounts to passengers, the statement said.

This launch not only provides fast, safe, and eco-friendly transport but also propels Bhopal toward a smarter, greener future, enhancing quality of life and establishing the city as a modern, accessible capital.

After years of anticipation and delays, Bhopal's residents can finally embrace this new era of urban mobility.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor