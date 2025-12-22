Union Minister Kiren Rijiju offers 'chadar' & flowers at Ajmer dargah on behalf of PM Modi

Jaipur, Dec 22 Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, on Monday, offered a 'chadar' (sacred offering) and flowers at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government in Ajmer on the occasion of the 814th Urs.

Marking the auspicious occasion of the Urs, Union Minister Rijiju presented the sacred 'chadar' and flowers at the revered shrine as a gesture of respect from the Prime Minister and the Union government.

After offering prayers at the dargah, the Union Minister was welcomed at the Mehfil Khana by officials of the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Urs has formally commenced at the revered dargah in Ajmer.

Thousands of devotees from across the country and abroad are visiting the shrine of Khwaja Garib Nawaz every day to pay their respects during the Urs, which will continue until December 30.

Taking to his official X account, Union Minister Rijiju said: "On the auspicious occasion of the 814th Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz, I had the privilege of visiting the revered Dargah Sharif in Ajmer & offering the sacred chadar at the holy shrine. I prayed for the peace, harmony & well-being of all. Khwaja Sahib's timeless message of love, compassion & selfless service to humanity continues to illuminate our shared values & strengthen the spirit of unity."

In another X post, the Union Minister wrote: "I was joined by Minister of State Bhagirath Choudhary; Rajasthan's Water Resources Planning Minister Suresh Singh Rawat; Union Ministry of Minority Affairs Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar; Lok Bandhu, Ajmer District Collector; Vandita Rana, Ajmer Superintendent of Police; Alhaj Syed Ghulam Kibria, Anjuman Syedzadgan President; Azeem Chisty, Anjuman Shaikhzadgan President; Mohd. Husain Khan, BJP Minority Morcha's National Vice-President; Anish Abbasi, Delhi BJP Minority Morcha President; Aslam Khan, National Sufi Samvad Incharge; and Ramesh Soni, Ajmer BJP District President."

A separate 'chadar' was also offered at the Ajmer dargah by the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan on behalf of the Central government and Prime Minister Modi.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Rijiju in a post on X said: "A warm reception at Jaipur Airport. Heading to Dargah Sharif, Ajmer, to offer chadar & seek prayers for peace & compassion across the world. As lakhs gather during Urs, we remain committed to facilitating their pilgrimage & upholding the spirit of harmony that binds us all."

Addressing the media later, he said that he prayed for peace, prosperity, and well-being across the country.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary, Rajasthan Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat, and several BJP office-bearers were also present on the occasion.

On the concluding day of the Urs on December 30, the traditional ritual of 'Bada Kul' will be performed.

As part of this ritual, devotees will perfume the entire dargah with kewra, rose water, and attar.

