Union Minister Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka govt for 'not conducting' local bodies elections

Bengaluru, Sep 16 Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy has slammed the Congress-led Karnataka government for "not conducting" local bodies elections and accused it of having "no concerns for democracy".

In a statement on Monday, Union Minister Kumaraswamy said that if the government is committed to preserving democracy, they should first conduct local bodies' elections.

"Since coming to power, you (Congress government) have not conducted elections for district and taluk panchayats, which are the foundational pillars of grassroots democracy, nor for the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike). Why?" the Union Minister said.

"Just because you have come to power, does it mean that the local governments should be ignored while you parade around the Vidhana Soudha?" he added.

"CM Siddaramaiah, it has been more than a year and four months (since May 20, 2023) since you came to power, yet you have not been able to conduct local body elections. Your democracy and people's welfare shine only in advertisements! Your publicity is abundant, but your actions are lacking," the JD-S leader said.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy further criticised the government asking whether democracy can be preserved by forming human chains. "Suppressing disruptive forces means turning your back on the principles of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar? Will democracy really be preserved by forming human chains? Is wasting taxpayers' money on hollow displays of democracy is honour?" he said.

Earlier, speaking at the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha during the inauguration of a historic human chain movement on International Democracy Day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on Sunday to celebrate the pluralism upheld by the Constitution in daily lives.

He emphasised the need to defeat the conspiracies of divisive forces and strengthen democracy. The Chief Minister condemned divisive forces that misuse the concept of unity and dubbed them enemies of social justice and equality. He called for standing firm against such forces to ensure the rights and opportunities of women, Dalits, and backward communities.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah particularly targeted the BJP and its allies, accusing them of being "against the poor and middle class, and obstructing pro-poor programmes".

He said that the creation of a human chain with over 20 lakh participants sends a clear message to destructive forces and aims to strengthen the unity of humanity.

