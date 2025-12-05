Union Minister Kumaraswamy urges inclusion of Bhagavad Gita in school curriculum

Bengaluru, Dec 5 Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Friday, demanded the inclusion of the sacred Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita in school curricula across the country.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy has written a letter to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in this regard.

Taking to social media X, Union Minister Kumaraswamy said, "I have written a letter to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan requesting that the sacred text of our land, the Bhagavad Gita, be taught to students through the curriculum and that necessary steps be taken in this regard."

"The timeless values of 'Nishkama Karma', honesty and moral strength will greatly enrich value-based education under the National Education Policy (NEP). They will inspire and motivate our youth to grow into responsible citizens from their student days and excel globally. In line with the resolve of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive the finest and most humane traditions of Indian heritage, I strongly believe that teaching the Bhagavad Gita is essential," he said.

In his letter, Union Minister Kumaraswamy added, "Bharat has long been a land of saints, knowledge, and enduring civilisational values. Sanatana Dharma upholds universal ideal of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam' (The World is one family). In his eight avatara as Shri Krishna, Bhagwan Vishnu imparted the eternal wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita, which emphasises 'Nishkama Karma' and the importance of performing one's duty with sincerity and dedication. These values are of immense relevance, especially in the present global environment."

"Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a Gita recitation programme during his visit to Krishna Matha in Udupi, where he upheld and highlighted the core principles of Sanatana Dharma. He once again emphasised the concept of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam' and reaffirmed these timeless values," he said.

"Further, as you are aware, I also had the privilege of attending Gita recitation programme in Shivamogga, which was an inspiring event. It offered a wonderful opportunity to recite Gita and experience the profound energy and devotion associated with it," he added.

"In this context, several local leaders and parents have requested that teachings from Bhagavad Gita be included in the school curriculum. The National Education Policy (NEP) places strong emphasis on value-based education. Introducing selected teachings from the Gita will help inculcate moral strength, clarity of thought, and character among students, thereby strengthening our demographic dividend and preparing our youth to excel globally," Union Minister Kumaraswamy said.

"I therefore once again earnestly request you to give due consideration to this proposal and issue suitable directions so that the timeless values of the Bhagavad Gita may be meaningfully integrated into the learning framework for students across the country," he appealed.

