Union Minister L Murugan slams CM Stalin for 'diverting public attention' with delimitation remarks

Chennai, June 7 Union Minister of State L. Murugan on Saturday accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of raising the issue of delimitation only to divert public attention from the state government’s failures.

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Murugan said the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister have already assured that the delimitation exercise, when undertaken, would not harm any state or its population balance. “No one from the Centre has brought up the issue recently, yet Stalin continues to speak about it repeatedly. It is nothing more than a political distraction,” Murugan alleged.

He criticised the DMK government’s performance over the past four years, claiming that the common people of Tamil Nadu are suffering due to rising property taxes, increased electricity tariffs, and corruption within the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC). “The DMK government has failed to address core issues affecting the people. Instead of focusing on governance, Stalin tries to pin the blame on the central government for everything,” the Union Minister added.

Murugan also questioned the state government’s stance on conducting a caste census. Citing the examples of Bihar and Telangana, where caste-based surveys have already been completed, he alleged that Stalin lacks the political will to carry out such an exercise in Tamil Nadu.

“If the governments in Bihar and Telangana can successfully conduct caste surveys, what is stopping the DMK? It’s clear that they are only interested in rhetoric, not action,” he said.

Murugan’s remarks come at a time when the BJP is making renewed efforts to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The Centre’s position on sensitive issues like delimitation and caste census has gained prominence in recent debates, with opposition leaders voicing apprehensions about potential impacts on southern states. However, the Union government has maintained that any future delimitation exercise will be handled with due consideration and consensus, without adversely affecting any state.

