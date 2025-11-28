Union Minister Manohar Lal apprises VP Radhakrishnan of major initiatives

New Delhi, Nov 28 Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan on Friday met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal, who apprised him of the major initiatives, policy interventions and achievements of the two Ministries.

The Minister explained to Radhakrishnan that policy interventions and achievements of the two Ministries were strengthening the country’s urban infrastructure and ensuring a reliable, sustainable power supply across the country.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu and senior officials from both Ministries were also present during the interaction at Parliament House, said a statement.

Manohar Lal apprised the Vice President of the progress under flagship missions such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U), Smart Cities Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission–Urban, and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), aimed at providing affordable housing, upgrading urban services, and fostering sustainable and resilient urban spaces.

The Ministry of Power presented an overview of India’s strong power-sector growth, including the expansion of generation capacity, modernisation of grid systems, and advancements in renewable energy integration, energy storage systems, and enhanced energy efficiency measures through the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE)

The Vice President noted that both the urban development and power sectors form the backbone of India’s economic growth and appreciated the resolute efforts of both the Ministries.

He emphasised that sustainable, well-planned cities and reliable, affordable electricity are essential pillars for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The meeting came just before the scheduled start of the Winter Session of Parliament on December 1.

The session, expected to continue at least till December 19, will also mark the debut of Radhakrishnan as Rajya Sabha Chairman. He took the oath as the 15th Vice President on September 12.

Last month, Radhakrishnan visited various sections of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat at Parliament House and interacted with the staff. During his meeting with the staff, he appreciated their role in ensuring the smooth and effective functioning of the Rajya Sabha.

