Union Minister Manohar Lal chairs south India regional meet of Urban Development Ministers in B'luru

Bengaluru, Oct 30 Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal on Thursday chaired the regional conference of Urban Development Ministers from south Indian states and Union Territories in Bengaluru, focusing on urban infrastructure, governance, and reforms.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Ministers

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said, “At the insistence of the Karnataka government, this conference was held in our state. Ministers and officials from five regions -- Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry -- participated. The Union Minister also held separate discussions with representatives from each state.”

He said Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appreciated Karnataka’s Tunnel Road and flyover projects, and the state’s initiative to convert ‘B-Khata’ properties into ‘A-Khata’, describing them as progressive urban reforms. “We have placed our demands before the Union Minister, though no assurance regarding fund allocation has been given yet,” Shivakumar said.

Highlighting the significance of the meeting, the Deputy CM said the Union Minister reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of developing Bengaluru as a global city. “We drew his attention to the discontinuation of several central schemes for urban areas. The Centre has not fulfilled its obligations under the 15th Finance Commission, and we have sought support under the 16th Finance Commission,” he added.

Shivakumar further said Karnataka presented a comprehensive overview of its urbanisation reforms, local body administration, and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) proposal. “The discussions were not confined to Bengaluru alone. We spoke about development challenges in towns, municipalities, and smaller urban centres across the state,” he said.

He noted that Ministers Byrathi Suresh and Rahim Khan elaborated on the state’s priorities for upgrading infrastructure and services in urban and semi-urban regions. “Compared to other states, the urbanisation process in Karnataka is more organised. We shared our successful models and approaches with others,” the Deputy CM said.

The meeting also provided a platform for participating states and Union Territories to share experiences, best practices, and recommendations for improving urban governance, financing, and planning mechanisms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor