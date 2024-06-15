Union Minister Nadda presides over review meeting of pharma dept

New Delhi, June 15 Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda along with Minister of State Anupriya Patel presided over a review meeting of the Department of Pharmaceuticals on Saturday.

The Minister emphasised the need to focus on PM Modi’s vision of 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047' and also reviewed the five-year agenda and the 100-day action plan.

The five-year plan would focus on enhancing drug security, Aatmanirbharta in medical devices, expansion of the Jan Aushadhi Scheme, and making medicines and treatment affordable for the citizens.

The Health Minister also directed that quality should receive a renewed focus and that all drugs and medical devices manufacturing plants should be upgraded to world-class standards over the next three years.

Senior officials presented a detailed overview of the pharma and MediTech sectors and gave a presentation on the regulatory framework and the schemes implemented by the department.

