Union Minister Nisith Pramanik complains as car stopped for checking in Cooch Behar

Kolkata, April 16 A row erupted in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Tuesday after a team of state police and Election Commission officials stopped the vehicle of Union Minister of State for Home and sitting MP Nisith Pramanik for checking.

Pramanik, who has been re-nominated by his party from Cooch Behar this time as well, entered into an argument with the team which stopped him in the Dinhata area, saying that since the vehicle was that of a Union Minister, it could not be checked in such a manner.

However, the team of police and EC officials refused to accept his argument and eventually checked the entire vehicle, including the bags in it. However, nothing was recovered.

On Sunday, Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee objected after a team of Income Tax officials searched his helicopter. Banerjee later clarified that his objection was not related to the search but to the denial of permission by the Income Tax officials to allow the trial run of the helicopter even after the search operations were concluded.

The ECI on Monday sought a report from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer on the development.

