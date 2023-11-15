Union Minister Nityanand Rai compares Nitish Kumar with 'Dushasana'

Patna, Nov 15 Union Minister Nityanand Rai compared Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Kaurava prince Dushasana on Tuesday, saying that the latter did the 'Cheerharan of Draupadi' in both Houses of the state Assembly.

Addressing a gathering during the Yaduvansi greeting meet in Patna on the day of Gowardhan Puja, Rai said: “The way Nitish Kumar used the words for our mothers and sisters was similar to the Cheerharan of Draupadi. I want to ask Tejashwi Yadav that if you have a small pride of being the successor of Lord Krishna, you should have not allowed him (Nitish Kumar) to do the Cheerharan of Draupadi. But what you did, you supported Dushasan. You did sin by not stopping Nitish Kumar and Yaduvansis would not forgive you for this.”

“I want to tell Lalu ji that you have made the Yadav caste a symbol of fear during your 15 years of ruling in Bihar... The fodder scam was uncovered in January 1996 when P.V. Narshimha Rao was the Prime Minister... When you were charge-sheeted in 1997, H.D. Deve Gowda was the Prime Minister. When you were convicted in 2013, Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister. BJP was in the Opposition at that time and it was the duty of Opposition leaders to oppose you. You were sent to jail by those who were sharing the power with you at that time,” Rai said.

