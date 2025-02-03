Union Minister Piyush Goyal releases video to expose Kejriwal’s lies

New Delhi, Feb 3 Releasing a video on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s lies, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday accused the AAP government of depriving Delhi of development and welfare through schemes like the Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for housing for the poor.

During a press conference on the last day of the campaign for the Delhi Assembly election, Goyal said, “Just as the people of Haryana and Maharashtra have blessed the BJP, Delhiites are now ready to do the same.”

He said that voters in Delhi have decided to bring the BJP to power as they wish to re-live the era of former BJP Chief Ministers Madan Lal Khurana and Sahib Singh Verma during which the city witnessed a wave of development.

“Only a few hours remain for Delhi to be freed from the AAP government,” he said, addressing reporters along with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

The Union Minister said that February 5 will be a golden day for the people of Delhi and a historic day for the BJP when they vote for a double-engine government.

Goyal said that Delhi is about to get a government driven by development and committed to public welfare, ensuring permanent housing for the people and providing a better upbringing for children from poor families.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering an inclusive Budget that strengthens the economy for all sections of society, Goyal added that the middle class has been nearly exempted from taxes and the budget has focused on various sectors while promoting small industries.

Accusing the AAP government of bringing development work in Delhi to a halt, the Union Minister highlighted that by implementing development projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore in the city the PM has shown his deep commitment to the people of Delhi.

Goyal said not just BJP workers but also the people of Delhi have actively started coming together to ensure victory for every BJP candidate.

Voting to pick a new 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the result will be declared on February 8. In the outgoing House, the AAP has 62 candidates and the BJP has eight.

According to the data of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), 1.56 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots across 13,766 polling stations. Among the total voters, 83.76 lakh are men, 72.36 lakh are women, and 1,267 are third-gender voters.

There are 699 candidates in the fray as compared to 672 in the 2020 poll.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor